BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against 29-year-old Trevor A. VanHorn who was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Monday.

Prosecutors filed charges of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

The bond for the above charges was set at $100,000.

Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration officers were involved in a cooperative drug task force investigation when the incident occurred.

Police say no further information is scheduled to be released at this time.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force are still investigating the incident.

