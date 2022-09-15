ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – ChargeWest met in Island Park Thursday to commemorate its efforts toward building more electric vehicles for the road and the accommodations it takes for those vehicles.

ChargeWest is the largest EV corridor collective in the nation. It includes delegates from eight different states from NM, AZ, CO, UT, NV, ID, WY and MT. It also brings governmental offices to have a closer partnership with their energy and transportation departments.

The celebration will include the installation of a brand new charging station in Island Park. Other development areas for electric charging stations include Ashton and Driggs.

ChargeWest is committed to improving electric corridors on the roadways to provide more accessibility for electric vehicles across the west.

“The intermountain west is becoming one of the most visited places in the United States,” said Tammie Bostick, Executive Director Utah Clean Cities, ChargeWest project lead. “We want the modern traveler to experience the same highways and byways of our western heritage with today’s new electric fuel horsepower. Drivers can ChargeWest with range confidence.”

ChargeWest is already excited to expand electric vehicle usage since more electric vehicles are hitting the market in the next two years that include mileage up to 600 miles.

