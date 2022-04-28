IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Registration for charter schools for the 2022-2023 school year is drawing to a close.

Parents who choose an alternate option to public schools need to act fast.

“I worked in public school districts the majority of my career,” Monticello Montessori Charter School Administrator Jeanne Johnson said. “We’re actually just a choice. If parents want something different, they can choose that.”

School choice has become a talking point in the current gubernatorial race.

Currently, Idaho Falls has 42 open brick-and-mortar charter schools.

“There are several charter schools in Idaho Falls if that’s the case. And we all kind of have our own unique approach to education. And parents and children just need to determine what’s the best fit for them,” Johnson said.

Each school has a different educational emphasis or specialty not as utilized in public education.

For example STEM or Montessori education.

“The idea is that we want children to be able to choose what they would like to do because It’s calling to them,” kindergarten teacher Pauline Asche said. “Dr. Montessori believed that innately children know what they want to learn, and so it’s my job to figure out what’s appropriate for the child if they need help with it.”

School registration ends soon, but most charter schools will remain open for registration as long as there are spots availible.

The post Charter school registration drawing to a close appeared first on Local News 8.