SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Several federal agencies including Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission are working to combat cheatgrass from harming natural plant habitats. They are working towards an “All hands, all lands” approach to removing the cheatgrass.

Cheatgrass is a weed that rapidly grows quicker than other plants. It starts to bloom in the late winter months when it begins to take root. In the early spring, when other plants are just waking up, cheatgrass is “cheating” by already being well awake and stealing much-needed water for other plants. To make matters worse, once it dies in June and July, it becomes the perfect fuel for wildfire season.

The treatment to remove the cheatgrass is using herbicides. The herbicides are sprayed via helicopter over patches of cheatgrass. This has been used over most of the Salmon basin and has been proven effective. It is 95% effective against cheatgrass and isn’t harmful at all to the native plants. This method has also been used over Cottonwood Basin, Grassy Ridge, Crooked Creek, and the Upper Birch.

Officials from the agencies are planning to continue to use this successful method for many years to come.

The post Cheatgrass Challenge works to defend natural habitats appeared first on Local News 8.