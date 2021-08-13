IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you have business with an Idaho court, check ahead before you go.

On Thursday, the Idaho Supreme Court ordered the use of masks and social distancing in all public areas of its building in Boise, citing the Ada County positive COVID-19 case rate.

In June, the Idaho Supreme Court ordered each county courthouse to track it’s local case rate.

If that rate is above a specific level, court business must require masks and postpone certain jury trials.

