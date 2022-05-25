WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – Congresswoman Liz Cheney has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cheney released the following statement:

“While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning. I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC’s guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming. I continue to pray for the people of Uvalde, TX, especially the mothers and fathers who have lost their little children in this horrific attack.”