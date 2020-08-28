News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Due to the pandemic, kids going back to school will not be able to participate in band or orchestra in some school districts.

Chesbro Music Company in Idaho Falls has stepped up to teach fifth and sixth-grade kids.

“You know we love music and we love to hear our lesson rooms filled with music,” General Manager of Chesbro, Chris Kasper said. “We’re really looking forward to having kids here playing music.”

After seeing both District 91 and 93 suspending beginning band or orchestra classes, Chesbro felt that they had a responsibility to teach.

“So we decided to just step up, put a school together, offer classes here in our facility, and wherever else we need to do make sure all those kids get the classes that they need,” Kasper said.

Chesbro says the classes are free for students. D-91 and 93 students have priority when signing up online.

“We’re trying to make them free for every student that wants to participate and that includes homeschool kids or virtual learning kids or kids that are enrolled in an actual school,” Kasper said.

Kasper says he sees the growth in students in other subjects by playing an instrument.

“You know we are so passionate about music education, and we want every kid to have an opportunity to learn a musical instrument if they have the desire to do so,” Kasper said. “It just seems like our school programs are being reduced or cut back or just more difficulties all the time. So we’re trying to get kids into music education. We see a need and we’re just trying to fill it.”

The program starts on September 14 in Idaho Falls. Even though the classes are free, Chesbro is looking for donations to pay teachers. The form to sign up can be viewed here.