Chicago police shoot, kill brother of suspect wanted in murder of boy, 15

The brother of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month was fatally shot by Chicago police officers Tuesday afternoon during an armed confrontation near an elementary school, officials said.

Authorities tasked with searching for a suspect in the drive-by killing of Jaylin Ellzey reportedly attempted to make an arrest early Tuesday afternoon near Horace Mann Elementary School when the suspect pulled a handgun inside his vehicle, leading police to open fire, authorities said. The suspect was hit and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police initially said the man who was fatally shot was also the suspect in the murder — but a later tweet by spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said fingerprints determined the dead man was the suspect’s brother.

The man killed was identified as Curtis Stagger, 21, the Cook County medical examiner’s office told the Tribune.

Guglielmi tweeted a gun was recovered from the scene and shared a photo of a silver semi-automatic handgun that appeared to be located underneath a car seat.

Police said the shooting is under investigation.

The Tribune reported Ellzey was killed during a drive-by shooting around 2:15 p.m. on May 14. He was hit in the head, abdomen and lower body and a 23-year-old woman he was standing with at the time of the shooting was taken in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

One arrest had already been made in the case on Sunday, when Antawan Smith, 29, was reportedly arrested after a police chase that ended in a crash.

According to police, Smith was riding in a Volkswagen SUV when he lowered the window and fired seven or eight shots, hitting Ellzey and the woman.

It’s unclear what role the suspect originally sought Tuesday may have had in the May 14 attack