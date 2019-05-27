Chicago shootings: More than 34 shot – 5 fatally – during Memorial Day weekend: police

At least 34 people were shot – five fatally – in Chicago by Sunday evening of Memorial Day weekend, police said.

The violence began Friday when a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old were shot while walking down the street in South Sawyer. Both victims were transferred to the hospital where their conditions stabilized, The Chicago Tribune reported.

At least nine more were shot late Friday night, the report said. The victims ranged from 17 to 45.

The first fatality occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, when a gunman opened fire on a 29-year-old man standing on a porch. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody.

Around 10 p.m., two men were hit with bullets from a passing vehicle. Both were taken to a hospital but only one survived. A few hours later, police were responding to a disturbance where a man was shot while standing on a sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, NBC Chicago reported.

Police said two men and two women between the ages of 25 and 31 were shot around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. The four victims were taken to a hospital where both men died and the women’s condition stabilized. Police have recovered weapons and a suspect is in custody, NBC Chicago reported.

By Sunday evening, the number of victims shot stood at 34, including the five who died, according to police.