DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Clark County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Clements announced Tuesday he will be a candidate for Sheriff this year.

Clements served as a Madison County Detention Reserve Deputy for 2 years. He spent 13 years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and has served in Clark County for the past 5 years.

Clements said he decided to enter the race after Sheriff Bart May announced he would retire at the end of his current term.

“As Sheriff I would like to see a stronger stance taken on Drug and Alcohol violations and intend to continue working with the Idaho Department of Transportation through grants to help fund extra patrol hours for Deputy’s (sic) to focus on impaired and dangerous driving behaviors that affect Clark County,” said Clements.

Clements said he would also like to start a Reserve Deputy Program and maintain a requirement that all deputies be EMT certified.