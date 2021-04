IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some sad but happy news to share from the Local News 8 family.

Our Chief Engineer Gary Smith has decided it is time to retire after 47 years.

While you likely never saw him, he was vital in keeping us on the air.

Gary will be missed, but we want to wish him well in his retirement.

