BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan has joined the board of directors of the Conference of Chief Justices (CCJ), an organization focused on bettering America’s state court systems.

Chief Justice Bevan was elected to the board at the CCJ annual conference held late last month in Chicago. His term runs two years, ending in July 2024.

“I am honored by this opportunity to work closely with chief justices across our nation,” Chief Justice Bevan said. “I look forward to sharing the best lessons of Idaho’s nationally recognized court system and to learning new ways to support Idahoans in the exercise of their constitutional rights.”

Founded in 1949 and comprised of the top judicial officers of each state, CCJ promotes the interests and effectiveness of state judicial systems by developing policies and educational programs designed to improve court operations. CCJ also acts as the primary representative of the state courts before Congress and federal executive agencies.

Chief Justice Bevan was appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court in September 2017. He became chief justice on Jan. 1, 2021. Prior to joining the state’s highest court, he served as an attorney, prosecutor and district judge.

Idaho’s Constitution establishes the chief justice as the executive head of the state’s judicial system, elected by their fellow justices. Terms in the position last four years.

