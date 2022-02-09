BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – After serving 14 years as a magistrate judge for the District of Idaho, Chief Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale will take recall status on April 1.

As a recall magistrate judge for the District of Idaho, Judge Dale will retain many of the civil cases currently pending before her, and she will continue to be randomly assigned new civil cases in a share equal to that of the other magistrate and district judges in the District of Idaho.

Judge Dale will work on criminal matters in a limited, as needed, basis.

She will also continue serving the District in other various roles, including work on the Court’s ADR program, conducting settlement conferences, and serving on court committees.

Judge Dale will maintain chambers in the Boise courthouse, but she will continue to serve the District in its Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene courthouses.

