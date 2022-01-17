FT. HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy will cancel classes for the week due to the increase of COVID-19 cases. The decision was made with recommendations of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe’s health guidelines.

The school was closed today for Martin Luther King Day and was already planning to cancel classes for Friday, Jan 19, for Teacher In-service day.

They plan to be back to class on January 24th.

