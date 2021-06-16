IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health is holding a free childhood immunization clinic Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at its office at 1250 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls.

The free immunization clinic is open to all children ages 18 years and younger who need immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccination for those 12 and older along with their parents and family members.

Childhood vaccination rates fell last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many children vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases, says Nikki Sayer, an immunizations nurse manager at EIPH.

“We forget during this whole Covid pandemic, there are other vaccine-preventable diseases out there,” Sayer said. “Such as Hepatitis A, pertussis or whooping cough, measles, which we give in the MMR vaccine. Those rates, once we start congregating again, could go up if people aren’t adequately vaccinated.”

The health district typically holds an immunization clinic annually.

