BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – This week, Idaho has multiple dates and locations for parents and caregivers to check their car seats for proper installation.

In 2021, five children under the age of 7 were killed in crashes in Idaho. Four of those children were unrestrained.

“It is so important for caregivers to be educated in car seat safety,” OHS Child Passenger Safety Program Manager Tabitha Smith said.

Certified technicians will be on site:

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Orofino City Park, Orofino – Sept. 20, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Fitness Building at Timbee Hall, Fort Hall – Sept. 21, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Syringa Hospital, Grangeville – Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital, Malad City – Sept. 22, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Bear Lake County Fire Station, Montpelier – Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kamiah Middle School, Kamiah – Sept. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Pocatello Police Department, Pocatello – Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Steele Memorial Medical Center, Salmon – Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grease Monkey Channing Way, Idaho Falls – Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thrive Pediatrics, Meridian – Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA, Meridian – Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Second Judicial District CASA, Lewiston – Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Con Paulos Chevrolet, Jerome – Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about car seat safety is available HERE.

