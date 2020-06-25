Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-It may be some time before investigators learn exactly how J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan died.

The children’s bodies were exhumed from shallow graves in a field behind Chad Daybell’s Salem area home on June 9.

The bodies of Lori Vallow-Daybell’s children were initially identified by the Fremont County Medical Examiner.

County Coroner Brenda Dye then contracted with the Ada County Coroner’s Office for pathological examinations.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens says outside and ancillary testing has been ordered and will take several weeks to return.

According to Ada County, the Fremont County Coroner maintains full responsibility of the investigation and has full decision making authority on the cases.

Once those results are received, the Forensic Pathologist’s reports will be provided to the Fremont County Coroner.