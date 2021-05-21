POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Children’s Mental Health Awareness Fun Run is set for Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

The event, also known as the Wellness Wiggle, invites you to run, walk, ride, scoot, float or whatever moves you to wellness.

The first 150 to register and show on time are guaranteed to receive a free t-shirt, and a few more will be available first come first serve. You must be present to receive a T-shirt.

You can register HERE.

