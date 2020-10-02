Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-After a six month closure, the Jackson Hole Children’s Museum will officially open to the public Monday.

“We were so excited to welcome the kids back to JHCM in June after three months of virtual programs,” said Education Director Anna Luhrmann. “As educators, the energy and connection that’s generated in the process of learning and exploring together can’t be duplicated online. As staff, we certainly had some safety concerns after the isolation of spring, but our low numbers, careful planning and diligence with upholding new protocols provided a safe space for campers all summer.”

Museum staffers used some of the down-time to give the facility a tune-up and make exhibits fresh and easy to clean. Soft toys have been replaced with items that can withstand repeated cleaning.

Staff has also implemented procedural changes to promote social distancing and cleanliness. There will be two daily play periods with a maximum capacity of 12 guests at a time.

The museum has also implemented health screenings at check-in, a new reservation system, and a mask policy.

“We live in a time of uncertainty and JHCM feels fortunate to have been able to take the necessary steps to help keep our community safe. We also feel fortunate to be able to adapt and discover new ways to honor our mission and provide safe and enriching opportunities to the youth of our community. Opportunities to Play, Create, Explore and Discover are essential to the healthy development of children and reopening our Museum space fosters this growth in the youngest members of our community”, said Executive Director Ethan Lobdell.

