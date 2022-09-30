An upper low will pull in some shower chances for later afternoon/evening 30%, and better for Wyoming state line counties. Highs in the 50’s for mountains and low 60’s for valley: 63-Pocatello

SW winds 5-15 20G with clouds in here for the afternoon. It will feel like fall and be chilly in the mornings – around 40 for Idaho Falls, freezing in Jackson.

Isolated storm chances are good for Rexburg area and Jackson for the beginning of the weekend. Upper 50’s for mountains by tomorrow in Jackson and mid 60’s for Idaho Falls .Sunday with a shower chance remaining for highlands and tapering off for valley communities with highs closer to 65-70.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather @jeffroper Twitter/IG @jeffropertv on TikTok

