SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District is opening the Deep Swan Road (Forest Service (FS) Road #60106; normally closed September 7 -May 22), Little Deep Road (FS Road #60022; closed year round), and Copper Creek Spur A (FS Road #60099-A; normally closed September 7 – May 22) effective September 23, beyond five closed gates through to the upper closed gate for firewood collection through October 9, 2022 (see map).

This area is located southeast of Williams Creek Summit off of the Ridge Road (FS Road #020).

The Little Deep Road is closed year round, be prepared for brush encroachment onto the roadway and trees, rocks, and other debris blocking the road. In addition, be prepared for changing road conditions due to predicted weather. This temporary area will be closed sooner if all firewood is harvested or if weather conditions warrant closure.

The public will need a valid, hard copy, fuelwood permit. Normal firewood permit restrictions and requirements will apply. Do not travel more than 300 feet from any road within the area described.

The Anderson Mountain Road (Forest Service Road #60081) remains open for fuelwood collection. There is a significant amount of dead and down timber due to the Trail Creek Fire and the construction of the contingency line in 2021.

For more information on these areas and roads, contact the Public Lands Center in Salmon at 208-756-5100.

