IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – HK Contractors will be chip sealing, brooming and fog coating city streets over the next month.

The work begins on Sunday, Aug. 7 and includes the following streets:

Claire View Ln: N Saturn Avenue – Beverly Road

Grace Avenue: Ray Street – Cassiopeia Street

Lola Street: Dodson Drive – Grace Avenue

Ray Street: Cul-de-sac – N Skyline Drive

Summit Circle: Cul-de-sac – N. Skyline Drive

Westland Avenue: Crestmont Avenue – Claire View Lane

Beverly Road: N Saturn Avenue – N Skyline Drive

Nevada Avenue: Broadway – Denver Street

Denver Street: N Utah – N Lindsay Blvd

Doubletree Circle: Singletree Lane – cul-de-sac

Singletree Circle: Grandview Drive – N cul-de-sac

Ernest Drive: 1347 Ernest – N cul-de-sac

Harlow Drive: Ernest Drive – 3184 Hollow Drive

Kinetic Ct: Ernest Drive – cul-de-sac

Buckboard Lane: Broadway – Grandview Drive

Calliope Lane: Trivet Drive – Coachman Drive

Trivet Drive: Calliope Lane – Buckboard Lane

Dalmatian Drive: Singletree Lane – Singletree Lane

Gazebo Street: Coachman Drive – Calliope Drive

Plaza Street: Buckboard Lane – Moonlite Drive

Singletree Lane: Grandview Drive – Evans Avenue

Storer Street: Hansen Avenue – Evans Avenue

Trolley Way – W Broadway – Carriage Lane

Calico Drive: Neptune Drive – Singletree Lane

Carriage Lane: Coachman Drive – cul-de-sac

Chantilly Lane: Buckboard Lane – Calico Drive

Coachman Drive: W Broadway – Calico Drive

Evans Avenue: Storer Lane – Buckboard Lane

Everest Street: Washburn Avenue – Melody Drive

Hansen Avenue: W Broadway – Raymond Drive

Neptune Drive: Plaza Street – Calico Drive

Borah Avenue: Olympia Drive – Peggys Lane

Cameron Avenue: Michael Street – Olympia Drive

Crescent Avenue: Michael Street – Olympia Drive

Melody Drive: Washburn Avenue – Olympia Avenue

Michael Street: Washburn Avenue – Norton Avenue

Norton Avenue: Whitney Street – Olympia Drive

Peggys Lane: E cul-de-sac – W cul-de-sac

Sierra Street: Washburn Avenue – Melody Drive

Washburn Avenue: Grandview Drive – Olympia Drive

Whitney Street: N Skyline Drive – Washburn Avenue

Corinne Avenue: Michael Street – Olympia Drive

Ethels Lane: Peggys Lane – International Way

The anticipated project duration is 30 days, barring unforeseen conditions.

To avoid windshield damage, please reduce speeds. Obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, refer to the 2022 interactive construction map.

The post Chip sealing in Idaho Falls begins Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.