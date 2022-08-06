IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – HK Contractors will be chip sealing, brooming and fog coating city streets over the next month.
The work begins on Sunday, Aug. 7 and includes the following streets:
- Claire View Ln: N Saturn Avenue – Beverly Road
- Grace Avenue: Ray Street – Cassiopeia Street
- Lola Street: Dodson Drive – Grace Avenue
- Ray Street: Cul-de-sac – N Skyline Drive
- Summit Circle: Cul-de-sac – N. Skyline Drive
- Westland Avenue: Crestmont Avenue – Claire View Lane
- Beverly Road: N Saturn Avenue – N Skyline Drive
- Nevada Avenue: Broadway – Denver Street
- Denver Street: N Utah – N Lindsay Blvd
- Doubletree Circle: Singletree Lane – cul-de-sac
- Singletree Circle: Grandview Drive – N cul-de-sac
- Ernest Drive: 1347 Ernest – N cul-de-sac
- Harlow Drive: Ernest Drive – 3184 Hollow Drive
- Kinetic Ct: Ernest Drive – cul-de-sac
- Buckboard Lane: Broadway – Grandview Drive
- Calliope Lane: Trivet Drive – Coachman Drive
- Trivet Drive: Calliope Lane – Buckboard Lane
- Dalmatian Drive: Singletree Lane – Singletree Lane
- Gazebo Street: Coachman Drive – Calliope Drive
- Plaza Street: Buckboard Lane – Moonlite Drive
- Singletree Lane: Grandview Drive – Evans Avenue
- Storer Street: Hansen Avenue – Evans Avenue
- Trolley Way – W Broadway – Carriage Lane
- Calico Drive: Neptune Drive – Singletree Lane
- Carriage Lane: Coachman Drive – cul-de-sac
- Chantilly Lane: Buckboard Lane – Calico Drive
- Coachman Drive: W Broadway – Calico Drive
- Evans Avenue: Storer Lane – Buckboard Lane
- Everest Street: Washburn Avenue – Melody Drive
- Hansen Avenue: W Broadway – Raymond Drive
- Neptune Drive: Plaza Street – Calico Drive
- Borah Avenue: Olympia Drive – Peggys Lane
- Cameron Avenue: Michael Street – Olympia Drive
- Crescent Avenue: Michael Street – Olympia Drive
- Melody Drive: Washburn Avenue – Olympia Avenue
- Michael Street: Washburn Avenue – Norton Avenue
- Norton Avenue: Whitney Street – Olympia Drive
- Peggys Lane: E cul-de-sac – W cul-de-sac
- Sierra Street: Washburn Avenue – Melody Drive
- Washburn Avenue: Grandview Drive – Olympia Drive
- Whitney Street: N Skyline Drive – Washburn Avenue
- Corinne Avenue: Michael Street – Olympia Drive
- Ethels Lane: Peggys Lane – International Way
The anticipated project duration is 30 days, barring unforeseen conditions.
To avoid windshield damage, please reduce speeds. Obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.
For questions or concerns about this project, contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.
For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, refer to the 2022 interactive construction map.
