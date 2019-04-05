Chiropractor who served in the Navy faces charges in North Dakota quadruple homicide

The person police believe walked into a real estate office and killed four people — shocking residents of a small town unaccustomed to such gruesome violence — is reportedly a chiropractor who served in the U.S. Navy.

Chad Isaak, 44, of Washburn, N.D. was arrested Thursday, three days after the killings at RJR Management, a business that collects rents for property owners, including the suspect’s landlord.

Isaak was due to appear before a judge Friday.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN NORTH DAKOTA QUADRUPLE MURDER

The murders happened in Mandan, a town near the state capital of Bismark with a population of 22,000 and a tiny police force. There hadn’t been a murder in Mandan since 2016.

“It’s been a difficult week for everyone involved,” Mayor Tim Helbling said.

Police said the victims Lori and Bill Cobb, Adam Fuehrer and Robert Fakler, RJR’s owner, had been shot and stabbed. A memorial service for them is scheduled for next week.

Records show Isaak had been a chiropractor in Washburn for 13 years. His professional license runs out in September.

A 1995 marriage announcement said Isaak was an assistant lab technician in the U.S. Navy serving at Pearl Harbor.

He had no prior arrests in North Dakota, Kxnet.com reported.

Investigators identified Isaak as a suspect after reviewing hours of surveillance video and identifying Isaak’s vehicle as being at the scene, police said.

“Further investigation led to McLean County Sherriff’s Office locating the vehicle in Washburn,” police said. “McLean County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and detained Isaak while a search warrant was executed on the vehicle.”

“Evidence discovered on Isaak and in the vehicle provided probable cause to place Isaak under arrest for the murders,” police also said.

4 FOUND DEAD AT NORTH DAKOTA BUSINESS IN HOMICIDE CASE, POLICE SAY

Isaak’s landlord, Rolf Eggers, said he never met Isaak and never heard of any problems with him. Eggers said he talked to Falker several times a week about the property and Isaak never came up.

“He was a non-issue,” Eggers said. “He never attracted any attention.”

The arrest was a relief to Bri Miller, Lori and Bill Cobb’s daughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Mandan Police Department have been doing everything they possibly can to get to the bottom of this unimaginable, senseless act,” Miller wrote ate Thursday on Facebook. “(A)lthough many questions are still going through the families minds, at least a bit of relief has been lifted off of our shoulders.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.