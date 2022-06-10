IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Chris Tapp has reached a settlement in his civil rights lawsuit.

Thursday night Chris Tapp and the City of Idaho Falls agreed to the settle for $11.7 million.

According to a press release, the settlement additionally provides that the city of Idaho Falls discuss possible reforms to its interrogation techniques with leading experts on the subject.

Tapp was wrongfully convicted in 1997 for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge of Idaho Falls. He spent 20 years in prison.

Decades later, through the use of genetic genealogy, DNA evidence identified the real perpetrator, who plead guilty.

Tapp’s rape conviction was vacated in 2017 and his murder conviction was vacated in 2019.

