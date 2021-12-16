AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The deadline for delivery of presents may have passed. Experts warn that because of delays, we could see our packages delivered not until after Christmas.

In a typical year, it’s been only a week to usually get presents to and from. This year presents many more unusual challenges. The main one is the worker shortage. All mail carriers are lacking the man and woman power to efficiently get things done like they used to be.

In response, experts now say the longer we wait even in the next few days, the greater chance that our presents will be late under the Christmas tree. We could see our packages make it to our destination in a week, but most packages lately have been very prone to delays.

This only looks at the average ground shipping though. There is still the option of overnight shipping. Even though it is much more expensive than typical shipping, it has been proven to be very reliable even during the holiday season.

When shipping out your last-minute gifts, make sure to not use duct tapes for they tend to reduce their grip in the cold. We also want to make sure that we are blackening out all of our labels except the one we are using and taking great protection on our glass that is being shipped out.

