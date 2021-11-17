IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) began issuing Christmas tree permits Wednesday.

The permits are $10 each with a limit of one per family. The permits allow for Christmas tree harvest on public lands managed by the BLM in southeastern Idaho. Members of the public seeking to harvest Christmas trees on National Forest lands should contact the Caribou-Targhee National Forest for permit prices and restrictions.

Over the counter sale of Christmas tree permits will be available at the BLM Pocatello and Upper Snake Field Offices. Due to the availability of online permit sales, the BLM will not provide a Christmas tree permit sale location in Malad City this year. Online permits can be purchased at forestproducts.blm.gov. Permits will be available until Dec. 24.

These permits will only be valid for public lands managed by the Pocatello and Upper Snake Field Offices, including traditional Christmas tree harvest areas such as the Deep Creek, Pleasantview and Samaria Ranges.

The following areas in the Pocatello Field Office are closed to Christmas tree cutting:

Petticoat Peak Wilderness Study Area (WSA)

Worm Creek WSA

Wolverine Canyon

All BLM-administered campgrounds

Closed areas in the Upper Snake Field Office include:

Sand Mountain WSA

Black Canyon WSA

Appendicitis Hill WSA

Snake River Islands WSA

Henrys Lake WSA

White Knob Mountain

Hawley Mountain

China Cup

Cedar Butte

Hell’s Half Acre

Burnt Creek

All BLM-administered campgrounds

The public may purchase BLM Christmas tree permits at the following locations:

Upper Snake Field Office, 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pocatello Field Office, 4350 S. Cliffs Drive, Pocatello, Idaho

Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

forestproducts.blm.gov, 24 hours per day

You must have a valid permit to cut and/or remove trees from public lands. Further questions regarding Christmas tree cutting on public lands may be directed to Channing Swan or Taylor Leonhardt at the BLM Pocatello Field Office at (208) 478-6340.

