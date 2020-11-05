EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Christmas tree permits for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are now available to purchase online.

Permits are $15 for trees up to 20 feet tall and limited to one per household. An additional fee is applied when purchasing online.

Details regarding how to cut and height restrictions may be found HERE.

“We are excited to offer online purchasing this year,” said Tom Silvey, Timber Program Manager. “We decided to offer online sales as an added convenience for visitors and because it provides an attractive alternative to in-person transactions at offices that remain closed to walk-in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Permits are still available through local ranger district offices and participating vendor locations. Local ranger district offices ask you call ahead for the options available to purchase your Christmas tree permit.

Vendor locations, as well as safety tips and how to properly care for your tree can be found HERE.

Permits are available until December 31.

Forest officials encourage you to harvest your tree as soon as possible due to weather conditions. Mountain snowstorms and subsequent road conditions can limit access to cutting areas, and the earlier you cut your tree, the greater the chances of getting into areas where previous year cuttings have not limited the number and selection of trees.

Many Forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Free Motorized Vehicle Use Maps are available at each District Office and HERE.

The Every Kid Outdoors provides one free Christmas tree cutting permit to any fourth grader who presents a valid Every Kid Outdoor pass. This offer can only be validated through the local Forest Service and recreation.gov site. Vendors are unable to provide free passes.

You can find more information HERE.