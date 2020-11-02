SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Christmas tree tags are now for sale over the phone and through the mail at all Salmon-Challis National Forest district offices in Challis, Leadore, Mackay, North Fork and the Public Lands Center in Salmon.

They are available using a credit or debit card, check, or money order. Cash payments are not available for phone or mail-in options.

If you pay with a debit or credit card, the permit will be mailed to you the following business day.

Other options, such as curbside pickup, may be available at some Ranger District Offices, so call ahead.

You can also get a tag from participating vendors in Salmon, Leadore, and Mackay. Vendors selling Christmas Tree tags for the 2020 season in Salmon are: Cycle, Sleds, and Saws, Murdoch’s and Service Grocery; in Tendoy: Tendoy Store, in Leadore: Stage Stop; and in Mackay: Sammy’s Mini-Mart.

The USDA Forest Service is modernizing its approach to selling Christmas Tree permits and making them available to purchase through Recreation.gov. An additional fee is applied for using this service.

Tags are non-refundable and must be purchased before cutting your tree. Each tag costs $5.00 per tree, and a household may purchase two tags. The tag may be used in any open area administered by the Salmon-Challis National Forest or the Salmon and Challis BLM Field Offices.

Guidelines for cutting include:

No cutting within 300 feet of campgrounds, streams, lakes or ponds.

Cut your tree at least 100 feet away from either side of any main road, including 200 feet from US Highway 93 and 1/3 mile from the roadside of the Salmon River Road (Forest Road #030).

Make your cut below the lowest live limbs. Do not cut trees taller than 12 feet in height above the ground. Please do not top-cut trees.

Areas where cutting is prohibited: All areas shown on the firewood map as closed to fuelwood cutting or gathering of fuelwood are also closed to Christmas tree cutting. Reference the firewood map for closed areas. Tree plantations and signed timber sale areas.



Once you have selected and cut your tree, place the tag around the stem or a branch of the tree before transporting. The tag must be signed and attached to the tree in such a manner that removal won’t destroy the tag.

Keep your tree in water while indoors to maintain freshness, reduce fire hazards and to enjoy its beauty throughout the holiday season. If the base dries out, resin will form over the cut end and the tree will not be able to absorb water causing it to dry out quickly. Most fresh-cut trees should last at least five weeks before drying out if properly cared for.

Additionally, in support of Every Kid Outdoors, the Salmon-Challis National Forest will offer one free holiday tree cutting permit to fourth graders who have a valid paper or durable Every Kid Outdoors pass. The free holiday tree cutting permit will not be available at local vendors but is available through the mail or where curbside service is arranged at all Salmon-Challis National Forest offices in Challis, Leadore, North Fork, Mackay, and the Public Lands Center in Salmon.