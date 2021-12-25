POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The home of Jessie Halford may look pretty festive from the outside, but once you open the door, you can feel the Christmas cheer in the air.

Halford and his family have created a Christmas village in their very own living room. A tradition that he says began many years ago.

“A close family friend of mine gave me a little house,” Halford said. “He said it was his grandmother’s, and it just started from there. I’ve bought and collected over the years and it’s became what it is today.”

The display includes replicas of many fictional and historical buildings. From Walton’s to Walmart, the display has something for everyone.

You can take a trip down memory lane to Hogwarts or take a visit to Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley.

But Halford’s home is a lot more than just a Christmas display. Walking through it feels like a museum, with all kinds of memorabilia from different generations.

Halford says he has had a passion for collecting since he was a kid, and makes sure to make a pit stop anytime he has the chance.

“When you’re shopping at an antique store and you see one, or you’re at Wal-Mart or just any place,” Halford said. “You just see it, and you fall in love instantly and want it.”

Halford says they start assembling the display in October and it takes about a month to complete.

He says his favorite part though is seeing the smiling faces when looking at the display.

“Having people come and look at it,” Halford said. “I love folks coming and looking at it. I enjoy that.”

With all of what this Christmas village has to offer, it’s a must-see holiday attraction here in the area.

