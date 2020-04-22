POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A group of classic car lovers has found a way to continue meeting in person, even with social distancing guidelines.

The group’s core members, Bill Lynn, Dee Moore and Paul Meske, have been gathering twice a week at the 5th Street Bagelry for nearly a decade.

“Three of us have been steady and I don’t think – other than a vacation or two – we’ve missed a lick in nine years,” Lynn said. “We get together and discuss everything you’re not supposed to discuss. Politics, religion, world events.”

“I think, really, what we are is a bunch of kids that were hot rodders that didn’t mature very well and we’re still playing with cars after all these years.”

The group regularly travels for auto shows and has put a lot into their cars.

“It’s time, it’s money and blood, sweat and tears,” Meske said.

When the pandemic idled the group’s meetings, Lynn had an idea.

“Why don’t we meet up near the Minidome? And then we can have coffee and ‘Chrome near the Dome.’ And I think they probably yawned and said ‘Yeah, whatever.'”

To them, location doesn’t matter. Any opportunity to gather and chat safely is worth the ride.

“We talk on the phone from time to time, but that’s just not the same,” Meske said. “So, to be out in the fresh air and the sunshine and to see their ugly mugs, it’s a delight.”

Having a reason to get out of the house has been valuable to everyone in the group, but it’s been extra special for Dee Moore.

“Pretty much, other than that, I’m alone. My wife passed away about 10 years ago,” he said.

“Like I said, living alone, it’s really important to me to get out to socialize and keep me from going crazy in the loneliness.”

The group said they love gathering to swap stories, even if it’s only once a week. They have no plans to stop meeting anytime soon.

“I’m planning on doing this until I die,” Meske said. “I’ve been fooling around with old cars since I was 14 years old and I’m going on 80.”

The guys have enjoyed their time outside but say they are loyal to the 5th Street Bagelry and plan to return when they can.