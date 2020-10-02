Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Game and Fish has identified two new hunt areas in which elk have tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

CWD was confirmed in Elk Hunt Areas 45, in the southwestern Bighorn Mountains and Elk Hunt Area 114 in the northern Snowy Range.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Game and Fish carefully monitors the disease to better understand the potential impacts of CWD, as well as evaluate future management actions.

The disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose.

Game and Fish is asking all hunters to collect lymph node samples from deer and elk for CWD testing in focused monitoring hunt areas across the state.

You can review CWD endemic areas here.