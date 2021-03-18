CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The city of Chubbuck is taking steps to encourage construction of new housing in the community.

According to city officials, housing availability has been identified as the number one risk to the southeast Idaho economy. Housing has been impacted by increasing construction costs and the negative impacts of COVID-19.

As a result, the Mayor and City Council of Chubbuck have ordered a temporary 30% reduction in both water and wastewater capacity fees. That will reduce fees to $1,575 per EDU for Water and $2,872 per EDU for the wastewater capacity fee. The incentive will take effect April 1 and continue for 12 months.

Chubbuck officials said they were pleased to do their part to boost the housing market to assist those living in the community.

