CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Chubbuck Councilmember Ryan S. Lewis resigned from his Council Seat #4 effective February 15, 2022, and was confirmed and appointed by the Mayor and City Council as the new City Attorney for the City of Chubbuck during Wednesday night’s Council Meeting.

Attorney Tom Holmes had served as the Chubbuck City Attorney since December 1987.

Holmes turned in a notice of retirement effective as of February 16, 2022.

“We want to thank Mr. Holmes for his many years of service and for everything he has done for the community.”

The post Chubbuck appoints new city attorney appeared first on Local News 8.