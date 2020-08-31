News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Chubbuck is asking the public to weigh in on their plans to create a downtown.

The idea, four years in the making now, requires a lot of planning. But city officials want residents opinions on what the new downtown will look like.

“Often times, government comes in and does what they’re going to do and then asks us how we like it, and that is probably a little backwards,” said Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England.

A survey issued by the city asks people what features they’d like to see in downtown, such as fountains, benches, street names and public art.

You can take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ChubbuckAtmosphere