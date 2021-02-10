CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Chubbuck will soon have a new landmark to call home.

Construction on the new city hall building is moving right along.

The new building is located downtown at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Burley Drive.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England says the new building will give the city more of an identity in its downtown area.

The mayor says he’s most excited for the expanded space it will provide for the police department.

“The police station literally is just a little sliver off of city hall, and it certainly does not serve our law enforcement community well,” he said. “Once we move out of here, this entire building will be remodeled into a new police station, a police department and with good high tech things happen in there and opportunity for them to have the room they need.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Mayor England says the project is on schedule. He says the move-in date is expected to be the third week of July.

The post Chubbuck city hall set to open in July appeared first on Local News 8.