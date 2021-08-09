CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Chubbuck has announced the schedule for the 2021 Chubbuck Days Celebration on August 13 and 14.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 13

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

DARE to Scare 5K Fun Run-a fundraiser for Chubbuck DARE Program

Check-in 6:30 p.m., Race-7 p.m. starts and ends at STUART PARK, in time to stay and watch the free movie!

Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/ID/Pocatello/DAREtoScare5KRunWalk.

Check-in 6:30 p.m., Race-7 p.m. starts and ends at STUART PARK, in time to stay and watch the free movie! Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/ID/Pocatello/DAREtoScare5KRunWalk. A FREE FAMILY MOVIE AT STUART PARK-sponsored by Allstate and City of Chubbuck

Featured Movie-COOL RUNNINGS will begin at approximately dusk.

Come early, and bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, watch your kids can play in the Splash Pad

while you wait for the movie to start. What a great way to spend an evening outdoors!

Saturday, August 14

FREE Pancake Breakfast – Sponsored by Allstate

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. at COTANT PARK

Parade-CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING AT 9:45 a.m.

10:00 a.m. Parade will proceed from the Pine Ridge Mall west entrance onto Hawthorne Rd., turning left onto West

Chubbuck Rd. and ending at Independence Ave.

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Festival at COTANT PARK

The 2021 Festival will be held at COTANT PARK with a variety of FREE fun family activities and a FREE

Watermelon Feed-sponsored by Walmart at 2:30 p.m.

The post Chubbuck Days Celebration set for August 13 and 14 appeared first on Local News 8.