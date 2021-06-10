CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chubbuck Days Parade and Festival is back.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 14.

The parade starts at 10:00 a.m., and the festival at Cotant Park will follow the parade at 11:00 a.m.

To register your organization or business, fill out the forms below and send it to the City of Chubbuck by July 1.

Late sign-ups will not be assured a place, and after July 30, no entries will be accepted.

You can view the Parade Registration form HERE.

You can view the Festival Registration form HERE.

For questions or arrangements call Wendy Butler at 237-2430 ext. 148.

