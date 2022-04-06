CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Is the nice weather making you want to get out and plant something?

If so, the Farmer’s Market in Chubbuck is ready to help.

It is kicking-off the 2022 season right now.

The market and food truck round-up will be at a new location this year at the new City Hall on East Lindon Avenue.

Local farmers and crafters are excited to get the season going.

“With the City of Chubbuck’s new setup here, they have a nice seating area over there with tables. And there’s also lights that are already there so that when it gets darker later in the season then it will still be lit up ,so people can come over and get their food and sit over in the little light there. And it’s just a really nice spot here,” local farmer Wendy Swore said.

The market runs from 4 p.m. until dark every Wednesday now through Sept. 28.

The post Chubbuck Farmer’s Market opens appeared first on Local News 8.