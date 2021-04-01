KIFI The Home Depot

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Home Depot in Chubbuck is building excitement for this year’s Construction Combine.

Inspired by the NFL draft, the two-day event allows trainees to learn basic construction skills and work with local contractors on community projects.

On day one, trainees were placed on teams and participated in training sessions, covering several topics including:

Framing

Concrete

Electrical

Plumbing

Dry Wall

Flooring

Siding

Welding

On Thursday, trainees are demonstrating their new skills by building sheds with area contractors. The sheds will then be donated to local disabled veterans.

