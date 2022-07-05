BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Chubbuck man on Thursday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

37-year-old Kurtis Z. Nelson was booked into the Bannock County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Chubbuck Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Idaho State Police and Homeland Security Investigations all assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The post Chubbuck man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child appeared first on Local News 8.