CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Chubbuck’s Movies in the Park kicks off on Friday, July 8 with Sing 2.

All movies are shown at Stuart Park at 5161 Stuart Ave. and begin at dusk.

The city says to come early and bring your own chair or blanket and games to play outside while you wait for the movie to start.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.

Below is the full list of movies:

Friday, July 8: Sing 2

Friday, July 15: Jungle Cruise

Friday, July 22: The War with Grandpa

Friday, July 29: Luca

Friday, August 5: The Mitchells vs the Machines

Friday, August 12: Encanto

