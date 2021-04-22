CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)-Chubbuck Police Chief William “Bill” Guiberson has earned the POST Executive Certificate from Idaho Peace Officer Standard and Training (POST). It is the highest certificate awarded to peace officers in Idaho.

A Chubbuck-Pocatello native, Guiberson began his career with the Idaho Department of Correction Women’s Correctional Center. He joined the Chubbuck Police as a patrol officer in 1997 and was ultimately sworn in as Chief in 2017.

The POST Certificate was resented to the chief at a Chubbuck City Council meeting Wednesday.

