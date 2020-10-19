Local News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Chubbuck Police Department has been fully accredited by the Idaho Chiefs and Police Association. An association team paid an on-site visit to the department September 16-17 and found the department to be in compliance with its accreditation standards.

The association did suggest the city make some adjustments as it completes its new police department building expansion. The association recommended the city’s off-site evidence location install a camera system for security. It also suggested a storage container be housed away from other evidence for hazardous material, flammable and explosive evidence.

It noted the current evidence room is extremely small, but believed the expansion would address that situation.

In a statement to the city, Accreditation Coordinator Frank Wyant wrote, “This milestone achievement was accomplished after hundreds of hours of preparation by Chubbuck Police Department personnel. Our special thanks goes out to Chief Bill Guiberson and staff for taking this opportunity and putting forth their efforts in meeting the accreditation standards set forth by the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association. This is an accomplishment that you and the citizens of Chubbuck can be proud of as it demonstrates your dedication to maintaining a progressive and professional police department for your community.”