CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Chubbuck police are trying to keep medication off the streets.

The department set up a donation site at their police station. Members of the community were able to safely and anonymously dispose of their unused or expired medications. Their goal is to prevent misuse and theft of some dangerous medications.

“Today is an event throughout the whole nation where we try and get all of the leftover medication taken back,” said Chubbuck Police Officer Kellyrae Gholston. “Then the DEA will come pick it up, so that it is disposed of properly and it’s not just put into the wrong hands or lost or stolen or anything like that.”

Future collection sites cannot be held inside pharmacies and only are allowed outside their doors. Participants in this event were held anonymous.