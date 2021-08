Chubbuck Police

Chubbuck Police

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Chubbuck Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident.

Police say it occurred on Aug. 12 at Bonanza and Sawtooth.

If you have any information regarding the semi and the trailer in these pictures, contact the Chubbuck Police Department. 208-237-7172.

