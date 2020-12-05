Coronavirus Coverage

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Chubbuck has recently put some COVID-19 funding to good use.

The city has purchased a new media system that will allow the community to be more involved in government without even leaving their homes.

“It’s not for the Super Bowl. It’s actually something that’s going to bring technology so that you can see up top it’s got something that will televise so that everybody can see the people up front, and who’s participating in the meeting here,” Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said. “And then if you want to participate for for say a public hearing, you’ll be on the screen so we’ll be able to see you and hear you very well.”

The city was also able to purchase some state of the art sanitization equipment to be able to disinfect large areas like rooms or vehicles.