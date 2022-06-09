CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Arbor Day Foundation named Chubbuck a 2021 Tree City USA to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Chubbuck achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” Arbor Day Foundation chief executive Dan Lambe said. “The trees being planted and cared for by Chubbuck ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

The post Chubbuck recognized as Tree City USA appeared first on Local News 8.