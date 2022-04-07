CHBBUCK, Idaho (KFII) – The Chubbuck Street Department will start sweeping the city streets on Monday, April 11, 2022.

To better serve the community, streets have been divided into zones, similar to garbage collection.

Officials ask you remove all parked cars, basketball hoops and other objects prior to your assigned sweeping schedule.

For more information please contact the street department at 208-237-2430.

April 11 to April 14 Sweep the main streets and sidewalks

April 18 Thurs. garbage route

April 19 Friday garbage route

April 20 Monday garbage route

April 21 Tues. garbage route

April 25 Wed. garbage route

You can view more HERE.

The post Chubbuck street sweeping starts Monday appeared first on Local News 8.