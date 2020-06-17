Local News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Chubbuck will formally open the Stuart Park Splash Pad and playground equipment will officially open for the season on Thursday.

The city is asking patrons to follow social distancing standards of a minimum six feet between other park users. It also encourages users to practice good personal hygiene.

No children should be in the splash pad or on the playground without adult supervision.

Other rules are directed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They include:

No more than 4 people at picnic tables at a time.

If you have been sick in the past two weeks or have a cough, fever, or other flu-like symptoms, stay home. Also, individuals with underlying conditions should stay at home to avoid potential exposures.

Trail users on any trail system are encouraged to maintain distance between themselves and others.

The city said park restrooms will be disinfected once per day and picnic tables, benches, and playground equipment will be disinfected once per week.