CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, the Walmart in Chubbuck held a reopening celebration for the remodel of their store.

The celebration included a kid’s carnival, the presentation of grants to six local nonprofits, and a first look at the newly remodeled store.

“We gave away $11,000 to various organizations, and it’s been really nice just to be able to give back and have the community here with us just to celebrate our new look and the hard work we’ve put in over the last 20 weeks,” said Store Lead Brandi Foster.

Groups that received donations include SEICCA, CASA, Yoga for Veterans, the Military Affairs Committee of Pocatello, the Gate City Veterans Parade, and the Pocatello/Chubbuck ‘Shop with a Cop’ program.

